Ashland launches 'Art in Orbit' outdoor sculpture program with 6 rotating works of public art

ASHLAND, Va. — A new outdoor sculpture program is bringing a splash of creativity to the Town of Ashland — and it is free for everyone to enjoy.

"Art in Orbit" features six one-of-a-kind sculptures installed in public spaces around town, ranging from brightly colored steel cylinders to a metal sphere that lights up at night.

Kristy Severin with the Ashland Public Art Commission, which organized the program, said the goal is to draw visitors into town while giving the community a free space to engage with art close to home.

"The importance of this art in our community — for one it can draw visitors into town, which is of course good for our local economy," Severin said. "And for the community in general, just having a space where they can explore different art for free, you know, they don't have to go very far; it's right in town."

Local News PHOTOS: Ashland's 'Art in Orbit' brings free outdoor sculptures to town

Severin said the rotating nature of the program keeps the experience fresh.

"The fact that it's rotating, we're getting all different kinds of artists and different perspectives and lots of unique pieces, so we're really excited about it," Severin said.

WTVR

Among Severin's personal favorites is a sculpture called "Crumpled," located near the Hanover Arts and Activity Center.

"It's a metal sculpture and it lights up at night, so that is really cool, and just walking by at night and seeing it glow is so fun, and it's interactive — kids can walk around it, which is really cool," Severin said.



WATCH: This free Ashland sculpture lights up at night and kids can walk around it

This free Ashland sculpture lights up at night and kids can walk around it

Each artist installed their own piece, with the town's maintenance crew preparing cement pads and hardware for the installations.

The current six sculptures will remain in place for one year, after which a new set of artwork will rotate in. Severin said the commission hopes to expand the program by adding new display locations in the future.

Leaders say the exhibit is designed to celebrate creativity and give families a free way to explore the community.