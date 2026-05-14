Glen Allen man hosts charity golf tournament to honor wife lost to Alzheimer's

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — A Glen Allen man is turning his grief into action, hosting a charity golf tournament Friday, May 15, to honor his wife and raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease.

Larry Behrens says his wife Bobbie Jo was just 68 years old when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and died six years later. He says watching someone you love slowly slip away is something no family is ever prepared for.

Behrens is hosting the 6th annual Fighting Against Dementia Golf Tournament at Hanover Golf Club on Friday, May 15.

Since starting the event in 2020, he has raised more than $42,000 to support local Alzheimer's care, family support programs, and research.

"I got into a support group, and it was tremendously beneficial," Behrens said. "If anyone is dealing with any of the diseases of dementia, I strongly recommend getting a support group because it makes sure you're not alone. You're not the only one dealing with this."

Behrens says his wife's sister also has dementia, and he hopes to fight for a cure to protect his kids and the next generation.

The tournament kicks off at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 15. Those interested in signing up or making a donation can email fightingdementia@gmail.com for more information.

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