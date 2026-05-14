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Tractor trailer crash closes I-95 lanes in Henrico

I-95 lanes closed in Henrico County
I-95 lanes closed in Henrico County
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Interstate 95 remain closed at mile marker 82.3 near U.S. 301/Chamberlayne Road in Henrico County due to an earlier tractor-trailer crash.

As of 7:45 a.m., traffic backups southbound are about 1.5 miles and northbound about 2 miles, according to VDOT.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash on southbound Interstate 95 at the 82-mile marker at approximately 6 a.m.

The crash scattered debris across both the northbound and southbound travel lanes, a Virginia State Police spokesperson said.

No injuries have been reported and lane closures are anticipated through mid-morning.

Expect significant delays in the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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