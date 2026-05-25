Driver charged after car crashes, catches fire, causes lane closures in Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel

HAMPTON, Va. — A driver has been charged after a crash in the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) caused lane closures Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Around 4:38 a.m., crews responded to the multi-vehicle crash on I-64 eastbound inside the HRBT. Based on initial gatherings, VSP says a Dodge Charger was speeding down the road before they hit an SUV and a box truck. The Charger went airborne before landing and catching fire, according to VSP.

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The driver of the Charger was injured as a result and they were taken to an area hospital, according to VSP. The driver was charged with reckless driving.

This crash remains under investigation, according to VSP.

Traffic on the bridge was being redirected to Settlers Landing Exit 267 while crews responded to the crash.