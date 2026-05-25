Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Actions

Sheetz customer discovers man's body in Midlothian, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 25, 2026
Poster image - 2026-05-25T093713.347.jpg
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Sheetz customer found a man's body not far from the Midlothian convenience store, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The man's body was found on a hill near the intersection of Lucks Lane and Evergreen Parkway, just across the street from the store.

The Chesterfield County Police Department told CBS 6 they are investigating the death as a suicide at this time. No further information will be released.

If you're thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the 988 Lifeline is available 24/7 across the United States. It's free and confidential. Call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Your Community: Chesterfield Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Chesterfield. Know a story Taylor Locke should cover? Submit a tip here.
Chesterfield Government Chesterfield Public Schools Chesterfield Parks and Facilities Chesterfield Libraries Chesterfield Police Chesterfield Fire and EMS Chesterfield Animal Services Chesterfield Waste and Resource Recovery Central Virginia Waste Management Chamber RVA
Taylor Locke -- 480x360

Meet your Chesterfield reporter: Taylor Locke