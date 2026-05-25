Sheetz customer discovers man's body in Midlothian, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Sheetz customer found a man's body not far from the Midlothian convenience store, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The man's body was found on a hill near the intersection of Lucks Lane and Evergreen Parkway, just across the street from the store.

The Chesterfield County Police Department told CBS 6 they are investigating the death as a suicide at this time. No further information will be released.

If you're thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the 988 Lifeline is available 24/7 across the United States. It's free and confidential. Call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.

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