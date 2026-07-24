Habitat for Humanity Virginia installs solar system on its 100th home

ASHLAND, Va. — Habitat for Humanity Virginia installed a solar system on its 100th home Tuesday, marking a major milestone in the organization's efforts to provide safe, affordable housing for families.

Volunteers, homeowners, and guests gathered at the Ashland home to put the finishing touches on the project, lifting the solar panels into place.

Habitat says most of its families have saved $75 to $90 a month since adding solar panels, with lifetime savings expected to range from $25,000 to $40,000.

The homeowner says Habitat has done far more than help her build a house — fulfilling her dream of becoming a homeowner and giving her family a safe, sustainable place to live.

"Today we celebrate more than a solar panel. We celebrate community, we celebrate compassion, and the power of people working together to create lasting change," she said.

In a partnership with Give Solar, Habitat for Humanity Virginia aims to install solar panels on at least 625 Habitat homes in the state.

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