Body found in wooded area of Powhatan County; death investigation underway

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a wooded area of Powhatan County, a news release from the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office said.

The body was found near the 4000 block of Anderson Highway at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The person has not been identified, the sheriff's office said. Their cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Chesterfield County Police Department is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 804-598-5656.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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