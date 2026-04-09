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Inmate dies at Greensville Correctional Center

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 9, 2026
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JARRATT, Va. — An inmate died Tuesday at Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, Virginia, according to a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC).

The cause of death is currently unknown.

The confirmation comes after an inmate died at the facility in February, which was the 69th death at the prison in the last three years.

Greensville Correctional Center

Local News

Virginia prison reports 69th inmate death in 3 years amid staffing concerns

WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

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