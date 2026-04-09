Inmate dies at Greensville Correctional Center

JARRATT, Va. — An inmate died Tuesday at Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, Virginia, according to a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC).

The cause of death is currently unknown.

The confirmation comes after an inmate died at the facility in February, which was the 69th death at the prison in the last three years.

Local News Virginia prison reports 69th inmate death in 3 years amid staffing concerns WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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