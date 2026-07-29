Chester fire displaces mom, 2 kids; GoFundMe launched

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A fire at Broadwater Townhomes in Chester displaced a mother and her two children Sunday night, and a GoFundMe has been created to help the family start over.

Chesterfield Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from the windows and a fire burning downstairs. They brought the blaze under control within 20 minutes, but the damage was already done. No injuries were reported.

What remained after the fire was charred toys wrapped in plastic bags, broken bed frames, burnt baby cradles, and a home with its walls torn down.

The fire marshal's office is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Neighbor Cederic Frazier said he did not know anything was wrong until he heard the commotion.

"We ain't know nothing was going on until we heard a whole bunch of knocking, a whole bunch of screaming," Frazier said.

Frazier described the displaced mother as someone who looked out for those around her.

"She helped me get in the house when I was locked out because my phone was dead," Frazier said.

He said the family's character made the loss hit harder.

"They seem to be very, very good people. You know, neighborhood isn't a good place. You don't always see good people here, but those are very good people. All right, that's all I'ma say. So yeah, I pray for them. I definitely think about them," Frazier said.

The family is now in need of new clothes, back-to-school supplies, furniture, and basic necessities to start over. A GoFundMe has been created to help them during this time.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.