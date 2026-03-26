Community gathers at Richmond 'friendraiser' for life-changing trip to Ghana

RICHMOND, Va. — A Central Virginia nonprofit that has spent more than two decades empowering young Black girls held a fundraiser Wednesday to help send a group of students on a heritage journey to Ghana.

Community members came together at the Smoky Mug for the Girls for a Change "friendraiser" in celebration of Women’s History Month.

Hosted by LaMeisha Wilson and Dr. Fantasy Lozada, the event invited both new and longtime supporters to invest in the next generation of women leaders — creating space to connect, give, and learn more about the organization’s mission.

One of the most powerful moments of the night came through simple, handwritten words. Attendees were invited to write personal notes on “Dear Black Girl” cards — messages of encouragement, affirmation, and love that will be shared with girls in the program.

Organizers say those messages are just as impactful as financial support, helping to build confidence and reinforce identity in young girls navigating their journeys.

Funds raised during the event will support a transformative experience set for July 2026, when 18 Girls For A Change participants will travel from Richmond to Ghana. The trip, titled Her Journey Home Ghana 2026, is designed as an opportunity for cultural connection, leadership development, and personal growth.

Local News Richmond nonprofit Girls for a Change plans life-changing Ghana trip Joi Fultz

Leaders with the organization say the experience will help deepen each girl’s sense of identity while expanding their global awareness and storytelling skills.

The friendraiser also featured music from a live DJ Blend Masters, light snacks, and opportunities for attendees to meet and connect with one another.

Supporters were encouraged to become monthly sustainer donors, with organizers emphasizing that even small, consistent contributions can make a lasting difference.

As the night came to a close, the message was clear—this is more than a one-time event. It’s a growing movement focused on empowering girls to lead, thrive, and create change in their communities and beyond.

Those interested in helping the group reach its goal can donate online at this link.

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