'Students don't realize that a lot of them qualify,' liaison says at free workshops for college financial aid

RICHMOND, Va. — The first in a series of workshops to help students and their parents navigate applying for free financial aid took place Saturday at the Capital One Cafe in Carytown.

Great Aspirations Scholarship Program, Inc. (GRASP) is hosting six workshops in partnership with Capital One and the National College Attainment Network to help students complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The sessions are free and appointments are not necessary.

Lisa Herbert, a GRASP liaison, acknowledged that the process for applying for financial aid can be cumbersome and overwhelming for a lot of parents.

"A lot of the students don't realize that a lot of them qualify to go to college per year, the whole year without paying a thing, and they'll get money back to help pay for their books," Herbert said.

That news is life-changing for many students, Herbert said.

"A student, you know, their financial parent's financials stay the same the following year," Herbert said. "They'll get to go for their second year get their Associate's degree for free of charge and be getting money back the second year as well. So right there, you just got to go for it. You just got to get that FAFSA form filled out."

Herbert also urged high school students to reach out to their graduate advisors.

"A lot of parents don't even know we're in the building," she said. "As much as we go from classroom to classroom. In their junior year visit English, government and history classrooms to let them know next year, when you're senior, we're here to help you."

The workshops will be held at the Capital One Cafe in Carytown (2933 West Cary Street) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following dates:



Sat., Jan. 25

Sat., Feb. 8

Sat., Feb. 22

Sat., Mar. 8

Sat., Mar. 22

Workshop participants will be entered to win an iPad Mini.

For more information on GRASP, visit their website.

