Frank's Ristorante and Pizzeria in Stony Point celebrates big anniversary: 'It's just like family'

RICHMOND, Va. — An iconic Richmond restaurant marked a major milestone last week.

Frank's Ristorante and Pizzeria at Stony Point Shopping Center celebrated their 35th anniversary by throwing a big party for all their regulars on Saturday, March 21.

Provided to WTVR

Giuseppe Carollo has taken the reins from his father Frank, the restaurant's namesake and founder.

Carollo says their success is built on their relationship with their community. In addition to using only premium ingredients such as the best mozzarella and tomatoes and unbleached flours to make all their dough and breads in house, he says there is a mutual respect between restaurant staff and their customers.

Something he understood clearly during the pandemic.

"I think during COVID is when we really realized what we were a part of," Carollo said. "Because so many people came to me and were like, 'please don't close. We need this.' They'd say, 'the few minutes that we get out of the house to come get takeout and just being around the restaurant, is what we need. We can't afford to lose that, too.' And so that's when I really realized how important we were to the community."

At last week's celebratory bash regulars wore nametags with how many years they've been coming to Frank's. Carollo says he was overwhelmed by all the customers who came. Some of them were there at the beginning more than three decades ago.

"We're very family-oriented," Carollo said. "You know, you'll see my kids running around. There are friends of mine from when I was younger that would come in, and we would be the ones running around. Now, our kids are together, running around. So it's really special to see stuff like that. You know, we have regulars that, before they go on vacation, will let us know they're on vacation, so that we don't worry about them. And it's just like family, just having this tight knit group."

Carollo says with so many dining options to choose from, Richmond is an ideal place for that kind of restaurant.

"I think Richmond is very special," Carollo said. "I think Richmonders know food. It's become a very foodie town. And as long as you give them a good product, they're going to support you. And you know, the clients from '91 [when we opened] have just been really special. Last Saturday when we celebrated our 35th anniversary for all our many regulars, we had everybody wear name tags with how many years they've been coming in. And seeing all the 30-, 32- and 35-year customers was really amazing. And now, their kids are coming in, the grandchildren are coming in. So like I always say about Frank's, this is a very special place that doesn't come around too often, and we're just so proud to be part of the community."

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