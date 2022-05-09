Fox Elementary students transition to new home at Clark Springs

RICHMOND, Va. — It's been nearly three months since a massive fire destroyed Richmond's Fox Elementary School. Monday, students and teachers will move into their new temporary home — Clark Springs Elementary.

Fox parents like Amelia Bouchon, who's also the incoming PTA president, said they are extremely grateful that First Baptist has been letting them use their church space for the past several weeks. But Bouchon noted the building, understandably, hasn’t had all of the things teachers and students need.

"Being a facility that wasn't necessarily set up for an everyday full-time elementary school, there are certain limitations that we experienced over there," said Bouchon. "And we're looking forward to just getting to a space where we have, you know, a classroom for every class, get desk for every student, recreational area, places to go for recess."

Friday, Fox teachers moved their belongings into the newly renovated Clark Springs.

"These teachers are being asked to do way more, as teachers always are," Bouchon explained. "But I feel like this is even a more unique situation than ever before what Fox teachers have been asked to do, just in terms of rolling with the punches, again, making sure our kids get what they need day to day, in in really challenging circumstances."

Over the past month, Richmond Public Schools has invested $800,000 in repairs and upgrades, including electrical work, fresh paint, exterior doors, ceiling tiles, mold removal and a new fire panel.

Bouchon said while she’s eager for a new roof and gym floor to be installed at Clark Springs this summer, she feels confident the space is ready for the hundreds of children heading there this morning.

"None of us were expecting anything really beyond, you know, a safe, well-resourced space, because it's so important for us to just get our kids back into a productive learning environment," she noted. "And they've really certainly done that. So we're really, really pleased."

Bouchon said while her kids are excited for their first day at Clark Springs, they are also eager to finally see work being done to stabilize the Fox building.

"It has been hard to need to walk by that building and see, seemingly, you know, not a lot happening and feeling like somebody help our building, please," said Bouchon. "So to see people over there working, progress happening, I know that some items were able to be removed from that building earlier this week, and that's just really heartening be able to save some items and starting to give some love to the building. That gives us a lot of hope, and that's going to help us keep going through this continued transition."

Monday morning, Superintendent Jason Kamras, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Fox Principal Daniela Jacobs, and school board representatives will be at Clark Springs to welcome students. CBS 6 there and will bring you the latest on your News at Noon.