Former Prince George teacher's sentencing delayed until 2027 in child sexual abuse case

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PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A former Prince George County elementary school teacher who pleaded guilty to multiple felony sex offenses involving a young child will likely not learn her sentence until early next year.

Miranda Janeway was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday afternoon in Prince George Circuit Court. However, the hearing was postponed after her defense attorney asked the court to review dozens of documents that had reportedly been difficult to file. The judge granted the request and continued the proceedings to allow time for review. Those included expert reports, character reference letters and program certificates Janeway successfully completed while incarcerated.

The court indicated that sentencing will most likely be rescheduled for January.

Janeway previously entered guilty pleas to multiple felony charges stemming from an investigation conducted by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Prosecutors said the case began in October 2024 after investigators traced child sexual abuse material shared through the messaging platform Kik back to Janeway.

Previous coverage: Former Virginia elementary school teacher convicted on child porn and sexual abuse charges

Former Virginia elementary school teacher convicted on child porn and sexual abuse charges

According to prosecutors, Janeway admitted to creating and distributing child sexual abuse material involving a toddler who was less than two years old at the time of the offenses. Prosecutors said she also admitted to sexually abusing the child.

During a plea hearing in November 2025, Janeway pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a child, one count involving bestiality, and three counts related to the production of child sexual abuse material. Under the plea agreement, several additional charges were dismissed.

Investigators said evidence recovered from Janeway's phone included child sexual abuse images and videos, along with related communications sent through private messaging applications and social media.

Janeway was arrested while working at David Harrison Elementary School in Prince George County, where she had been employed for approximately three months.

Defense attorneys previously cited Janeway's lack of criminal history and argued that she had been influenced by an online individual identified in court as "Christian."

