Former Virginia elementary school teacher convicted on child porn and sexual abuse charges

WARNING: This story contains material some viewers may find disturbing due to its graphic content. Reader discretion is advised.

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A former elementary school teacher in Prince George County has been convicted on multiple charges of child pornography and child sexual abuse after entering a plea agreement in circuit court.

Miranda Janeway pleaded guilty to several charges on Thursday during her first in-person court appearance in a year, whispering her guilty pleas five times as family members watched tearfully from the gallery.

The investigation began on Oct. 15, 2024, when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force flagged a sex act uploaded and shared to the messaging platform Kik.

Investigators traced the content back to Janeway, discovering videos and 46 child pornography images in private messages on her phone, as well as related posts on social media.

Police questioned Janeway at David Harrison Elementary School, where she had been teaching for only three months, before arresting her and taking her to Riverside Regional Jail.

Authorities allege Janeway sexually abused a 22-month-old boy and coached the child to sexually fondle her in September 2024. Prosecutors said she had a dog perform a sex act on her in July 2023.

The defense argued that Janeway was influenced by someone named Christian and highlighted her lack of prior criminal history, describing her as a "model citizen."

The other six charges Janeway was facing will be nolle prosequi, officials said.

Janeway, who is scheduled to be sentenced on March 20, faces anywhere from 5 to 30 years in prison.

WATCH: Multiple Virginia teachers arrested on child sex charges expose screening failures

Multiple Virginia teachers arrested on child sex charges expose screening failures

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.