Firefighters teach kids how to swim safely in James River: 'It's kind of fast out there'

RICHMOND, Va. -- As summer get into full swing, hundreds of people headed to the James River for a day of fun on the water this weekend.

On Saturday people walked along Belle Isle, sat on the rocks, swam and took part in water sports.

James River Park experts gathered at the First Break rapids on Belle Isle to help educate people on how to safely enjoy the water.

Addison Adams, a rising 8th-grader, came out with her family for that exact reason.

“We wanted to learn how to swim safely in the rapids because it is kinda fast out there,” she said.

Addison and her brother conquered something that was once scary for her together.

The pair learned how to have their “noses up and our toes up” in the water to avoid hitting any obstruction.

They were taught by James River Park staff along with some of the Richmond Fire Departments swift water team.

Officials were set up in the water to help guide swimmers from one point to the next over a small rapid.

“It was just fun we did it a lot of times and this is now our 13th time,” Addison said.

The city held the collaborative event in an effort to promote safety and enjoyment of the river

Several young lives have been lost on the James River since the spring of 2022.

That has been a catalyst for the city to spend more money to increase safety. At a May news conference, city leaders announced funds were used not only increase but diversify signage, but update maps to clearly mark dangers and create a slew of resources to help better educate rivergoers.

Lt. Kevin Knight with Richmond Fire's Water Rescue team

“It’s great to come out and enjoy, but it can certainly be very dangerous," said Lt. Kevin Knight with Richmond Fire’s Water Rescue team. "We look at it as a collaborative effort to promote the river for the amazing resource it is.”

Click here to learn more about river safety education opportunities.

