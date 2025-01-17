Video shows fire engulfing Richmond office building: 'Dude, I feel the heat from here!'

RICHMOND, Va. — A building on Patterson Avenue had to be evacuated after a fire broke out Friday afternoon in Richmond's Near West End.

Firefighters were called to the office building in the 5300 block of Patterson Avenue just before 2:50 p.m.

Richmond Fire Battalion Chief Bailey Martin said roughly 10 to 15 people were in the building when one of the employees smelled smoke.

Those employees were evacuated safely from the building and no injuries have been reported.



Martin, who reported seeing smoke from the blaze while working another fire in Wickham Court, said crews saw heavy fire when they arrived.

Firefighters went inside the building when they arrived, but had to retreat because the flames were so intense.

"Dude, I feel the heat from here," one eyewitness said after flames exploded through the building's roof.

Martin said the fire was not contained as of 4:15 p.m., but he said crews were "getting close."

The cause remains under investigation.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

