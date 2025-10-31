2 firefighters injured as winds create 'choking' smoke at Glen Allen house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two firefighters were injured battling a house fire in a Glen Allen subdivision on Friday afternoon.

Crews were called for a report of a fire at a home in the 2400 block of Barda Circle around 3:25 p.m.

Henrico Fire Battalion Chief Douglas Reynolds told Jon Burkett that the winds fanned "extensive flames" at the back of the home that pushed "choking" smoke to the front yard.

"To the point where it was hard to stand out in front without an air pack on," Reynolds explained. "It was really a big hands-on effort where we pretty much started into the back, and then we brought in the ladder truck to be able to use that to really put a lot of water on this fire."

One of the firefighters injured was treated at the scene, officials said.

Two people who were in the home when the fire started made it out safely.

The investigation into what caused the fire, which appears to have started on the back porch, remains ongoing, Reynolds said.

