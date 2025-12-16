Man shot at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot outside a Henrico apartment complex Monday evening.

Henrico Police responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Newbridge Cricle just before 8 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital, and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Henrico County Police at (804) 501-5000, Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

