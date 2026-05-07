Why this retired IT specialist volunteers at Feed More to feed hungry kids

RICHMOND, Va. — David Burch likes being part of a smooth-running operation. These days, that operation feeds thousands of children.

After retiring from a career as an IT specialist, Burch found a new team at Feed More, where volunteers pack thousands of meals for schoolchildren in a matter of hours.

"When I retired, I wanted to give back, and considering food insecurity and hunger was like, okay, I can work on that, I can help out, I knew about Feed More," Burch said.

He called the Feed More volunteers committed and caring.

"They're working hard," he said. "It's nice to be part of that community and be with other people that are trying to help out."

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On a recent shift, Burch's team packed more than a thousand meals for schools to deliver to students on a Friday, ensuring children have food over the weekend.

"It's just amazing to me to think that there's that many kids that have food insecurity that need the food. That just seems like a lot to me," he said.

Burch also volunteers at Shalom Farms, where he sometimes meets the families his work supports.

"So you get to see the end user come in, the people, the customers, actually coming in and getting the food, and how happy they are with that," he said.

He said no paycheck could match that kind of reward.

"Feels like I'm helping a lot, doing something good with my time. Good for me to get out of the house," he said.

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Burch's family shares his commitment to service. One of his children is a nurse and another works for a nonprofit.

Burch said he does not see himself as a role model, but acknowledges the pull of giving back.

"I don't consider myself a role model but like I said it just feels good to do this. I always feel much better, getting out and doing this stuff," he said.