Federal funding recommended to address environmental concerns in coastal Va.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Biden-Harris administration recently announced $17.3 million is being recommended for the Commonwealth of Virginia to combat environmental issues.

Part of the money — $2.9 million — is allocated for the nonprofit "Lynnhaven River Now" to help remove abandoned and derelict vessels from the waters around Hampton Roads.

"These funds would really help the entire region, to deal with a really serious problem of abandoned and derelict vessels,” said Lynnhaven River Now Director Karen Forget.

She said the boats are full of pollutants, from fiberglass and fuel to batteries and fishing line. She estimates they can remove 100 boats with the money. The funding will also go towards surveys and focus groups about why the problem persists.

"Everyone should be able to enjoy our many varied waterways in Hampton Roads, it's really what defines our way of life," said Forget.

A way of life that’s being threatened, according to Jay Ford with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

"Pollution and climate change- those are major drivers that are impacting the bay," said Ford.

Some of the other projects aiming to clean up the water include $8 million to remove old fishing traps, gear and other debris.

"The Chesapeake Bay is a major economic driver and it's a key piece of our cultural identity, the Tidewater region is defined by it's relationship to the Chesapeake Bay, our maritime industries our fisheries, these are key drivers of the Virginia economy," said Ford.

He said the bay is facing several key issues aside from debris in the water, to include storm water, waste water and agricultural runoff. Ford said while the $17.3 million to aid Coastal Virginia is appreciated, it’s not enough to fix the myriad of issues.

"That is a drop in the bucket when we talk about what is needed to combat the cost of climate," said Ford.

The recommended funding is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. If approved, the money is expected to be appropriated this summer.