Have you seen him? Police searching for missing Petersburg man

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are searching for a missing Petersburg man.

Theodore Columbus Gordon, 56, was last seen leaving his home along Jefferson Place at 3 p.m. on Friday.

The Virginia State Police issued a critically missing adult alert on Wednesday morning.



Gordon is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Police say he was possibly wearing a blue sweatsuit and brown boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Petersburg Police Department at 804-732-4222.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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