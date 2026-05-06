FBI executes search warrant at building housing Virginia state Sen. Louise Lucas' office

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The FBI is executing a search warrant at the building in Portsmouth that houses the office of Virginia Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth).

The FBI confirmed agents are executing a court-authorized federal search warrant in the area, but did not mention Lucas by name.

Scripps News Group Norfolk confirmed their crew at the scene saw Lucas leaving the building in a vehicle.

The FBI said there is no threat to public safety.

This is a developing story and Capitol Reporter Cameron Thompson is working to gather updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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