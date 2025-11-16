Virginia family opens crisis center after losing twin brothers: 'Lightning striking twice'

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — A new crisis recovery center opened Saturday in honor of two brothers who died from opioid overdoses, transforming family grief into a beacon of hope for others struggling with substance abuse.

The Taj and Najee Callender Crisis Recovery Center on Old Francis Road in Glen Allen can serve up to 24 patients daily who need immediate stabilization services. The facility is operated by Trinity Care, led by Chief Executive Officer Devonne Garner, who lost both nephews in their 20s just two years apart.

"It was almost like lightning striking twice in one family to have a set of twins die of the same circumstances," Garner said.

WTVR Devonne Garner

Rather than letting tragedy defeat her family, Garner channeled their loss into creating resources for others facing similar struggles. The center provides comprehensive crisis intervention services for people experiencing mental health or substance abuse emergencies.

"Whether they need to see a psychiatrist for medication, we have our own prescribers. We have a nurse on site who will be able to monitor for any health needs. We have counselors available who can process and stabilize clients as well," Garner said.

WTVR Taj and Najee Callender

When patients need more intensive treatment than the center can provide, staff members connect them with higher levels of care for additional substance abuse treatment or mental health stabilization.

The center works alongside Garner's nonprofit Heart of Trinity, which offers a substance abuse program. Graduates from the program can find employment opportunities through the nonprofit, creating a pathway from recovery to rebuilding their lives.

WTVR Anthony Wallace

Anthony Wallace exemplifies this success story. He joined Trinity Care in 2023 while struggling with substance abuse and now serves as Lead Housing Manager at the crisis recovery center.

"I didn't have anywhere to turn to. I was hopeless. My parents didn't want me back home and I reached out to Trinity Care, and they gave me an opportunity to better myself. Now I've been here ever since," Wallace said.

Wallace now helps guide others through their recovery journey at the center.

"You don't have to do this alone. Keep the gloves on and fight. If you need a support system, reach out to us and we can fight with you," Wallace said.

Garner emphasized the importance of addressing trauma and mental health, particularly in the African American community. She hopes the center will keep opioid awareness at the forefront while providing practical help to those in crisis.

"Unlike many other people, I have an agency, Trinity Care, that is able to dedicate the building to their memory so that their legacy continues," Garner said.

WTVR Taj and Najee Callender Crisis Receiving Center on Old Francis Road in Glen Allen.

The center represents more than just a new facility — it's a lasting tribute to two young lives lost too soon.

"And we are going to celebrate the light and the life of Taj and Najee every time we do good work in this building," Garner said.

