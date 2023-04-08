'Purpose in pain' is balm for Richmond family remembering murdered pregnant woman

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond family is focused on leaving a legacy for their loved one who was killed in 2020.

Lashara Foster fought back tears as she talked about her family is honoring her late sister, Francesca Scarborough, on the third anniversary of her murder.

WTVR Lashara Foster

Scarborough was in an abusive relationship and struggled with self esteem when the pregnant 31-year-old was shot and killed in 2020, according to Foster.

“She didn’t get to where she could have been had she reached out and cried for help," she said.

Provided to WTVR Francesca Scarborough

RELATED: Chesterfield man charged with murdering pregnant Richmond woman

Part of the family's "purpose in pain" is now offering preventive help and resources.

They founded theCry Loud organization, which held the "I am Enough" conference at the Boys and Girls Teen Center on Creighton Road in Richmond.

Girls and women of all ages came focused on finding their worth, further developing education on healthy relationships as well as learning about available resources.

Foster stressed the importance of providing hope and empowerment to the community.

“We want everyone to know that you are enough," Foster said. "You are worth, you are great and you can do and be anything you want to be. You don't have to suffer in silence," Foster said.

WTVR

The family vows they will turn their loss into fighting to save others while remembering Scarborough each April.

“Her spirit continues to live on in us," Foster said. "And we just want to share the love that she had for humanity and kindness, and who she was. The beautiful spirit that she possessed."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!