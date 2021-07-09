Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fallen tree knocks out power for over a dozen in Petersburg

items.[0].videoTitle
Dominion Energy said about 60,000 customers lost power due to Tropical Storm Elsa, However, as of 9:30 a.m. Friday, only about 700 people were still without power.
Petersburg Tree Down Elsa Franklin Street.png
Posted at 12:23 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 12:30:22-04

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Tropical Storm Elsa knocked out power to about 20 customers in Petersburg Friday morning, after a tree fell on Franklin Street across power lines.

Davis H. Elliot Company had crews out working to restore power, while a tree-cutting crew cleared up the tree that blocked traffic in between Jefferson and Madison Streets.

Crews were seen on scene around 8 a.m.

This was an issue seen across the Commonwealth, as Dominion Energy said about 60,000 customers lost power during the storm system.

However, as of 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dominion said only about 700 people were still without power.

Dominion said those that still didn't have power could expect to have it restored by the end of Friday, as crews continued to work around the clock.

You can report an outage at 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).

There was still no timetable on when the power will be back on in Petersburg as of noon Friday, but city officials said they were hopeful it wouldn't be long.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.