New section of Fall Line Trail opens that connects Ashland to Henrico

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Hanover County has officially opened the first segment of the Fall Line Trail, connecting Ashland to Henrico County.

The 4.8-mile section links the Ashland Trolley Line Trail through Hanover County to Woodman Road in Glen Allen.

County leaders, regional and state partners, and trail users gathered in Ashland on Wednesday to celebrate the section's grand opening.

Hanover County Administrator John A. Budesky said the project is an example of the good that can happen when localities and partners work together.

“This new section creates fresh opportunities for exercise, recreation and connection that Hanover residents can enjoy right away," Budesky said.

When completed, the scenic recreational corridor will span 43 miles across seven localities from Ashland to Petersburg.

Ashland Mayor Steve Trivett said the project will offer long-term benefits, like small business growth, for all communities along the trail.

“This will attract visitors... and strengthen our economy while enhancing quality of life for residents,” Trivett explained.

Roscoe D. Cooper III, the Henrico County Board of Supervisors vice chairperson, said design planning is taking place to add 7.5 more miles to link Hanover’s section of the trail with the county's existing portion in Lakeside.

"The completion of this northern segment highlights the true regional nature of the trail, stretching from Ashland and Hanover into Henrico, with a bridge over the wild and wonderful Chickahominy River,” Cooper said.

Sports Backers developed the idea in 2019 for the Fall Line Trail, which is scheduled to be completed in 2030.

