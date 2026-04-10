Virginia medical board considers action against breast surgeon after CBS 6 investigation: 'I can't wait'

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Board of Medicine will consider taking disciplinary action against breast surgeon Dr. Sasa Grae Espino for alleged violations of Virginia code in her treatment of two patients.

Mandy Moore received the news Thursday, a development she said she has been waiting for since first filing a complaint against Espino last year.

"It's a big step. It definitely is a big step," Moore said.

The board is also considering the treatment of another patient, Audrey Andrews, who CBS 6 profiled in December.

Moore, who CBS 6 first talked to in September, said the news came as a surprise.

Just two weeks ago, CBS 6 reported that five people, including Moore, Andrews and Richmond-area plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Montante, had filed complaints against Espino with the Board of Medicine since 2022.

"I felt that this provider was causing harm — practicing out of scope of her training. These patients have had legitimate complaints and concerns," Dr. Montante said.

The board had previously declined to take disciplinary action on the complaints from Andrews, Montante and two others.

Overall, 34 women have filed medical malpractice lawsuits against Espino since June of last year.

The majority claim the doctor "breached the standard of care" by performing breast reconstruction surgeries she was "not qualified" to perform.

"Did you ever think we'd get to this point here today where the board actually is calling this informal conference to consider potential disciplinary action?" CBS 6 investigative reporter Melissa Hipolit asked.

"No, really, not. I had no idea that it was going to go this big. And I'm so thankful for you to putting it on a map," Moore said. "I'm just so proud of these women for coming forward."

Espino's lawyers said in late February they deny all allegations of negligence in the lawsuits Espino has been served with.

They stated her "specialized fellowship, education, training, and surgical experience qualifies her to perform breast reconstruction surgeries."

In a statement of allegations signed by the Deputy Executive Director for the Virginia Board of Medicine, the board alleges a plastic surgeon who operated on Andrews after her procedure with Espino stated she had "severe deformity." The surgeon said the operation done by Espino was "performed so poorly that it was not consistent with the standard of care."

A breast surgeon who saw Moore after Espino left the Richmond Breast Center at the end of 2024 said "Espino did not arrange for appropriate follow up care for her patient."

The surgeon added that if Moore had come to her prior to undergoing her cancer risk-reducing double mastectomy with implants with Espino, she "would not have recommended risk-reducing mastectomies but rather would have advised annual mammography, high-risk breast cancer MRI, lifestyle changes and possible endocrine therapy."

"Do you think they need to do more investigating? Talk to more women. Talk to doctors who have intimate knowledge?" Hipolit asked.

"Absolutely," Moore said. "I think they need to really dig deep and start looking at the whole picture here, because it's not just me and it's not just Audrey. You know, we got a lot of women now that have filed complaints."

Moore said she looks forward to attending the informal conference where members of the medical board will decide if they want to penalize Espino.

"I'm the one that started it that is fine with me, because I feel like somebody needed to stand up for everybody else," Moore said. "I'm definitely going to be there, and I can't wait.'

A letter shared by Andrews’ attorney states the informal conference was scheduled for May 13, but Espino requested a continuance, which was granted. A new date has not yet been decided.

We reached out to Espino’s attorneys and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.