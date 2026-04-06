Richmonders brave rain for Easter on Parade on Monument Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. — Rain and storms couldn't stop Richmonders from coming together for 53rd Easter on Parade.

Hundreds gathered along several blocks of Monument Avenue between Davis and North Allen avenues in the Fan District.

Neighbors and spectators have been showing up in bright colors with their fancy bonnets since 1973. What makes this event so unique is the feeling of community, as attendees create the parade themselves by walking up and down the blocks in their bright costumes.

For one local group, this year's Easter on Parade was a long-awaited return.

"This is the first time for us in seven years because of COVID, and we had people move away, and we didn't think we were ever gonna get to do it again," Morris dancer and longtime participant said.

The dancer, who has been performing with her troupe since 1980, said the group was down to just two members before a sudden surge of interest on Facebook brought in six new dancers.

"Today is our first Easter on Parade since 2019," she said.

FULL INTERVIEW: Morris dancers return to Easter on Parade after 7 years

FULL INTERVIEW: Morris dancers return to Easter on Parade after 7 years

Morris dancing is a form of English folk dancing that traces its roots back to the 1400s. The dancer explained that the tradition is often tied to spring festivals leading up to May Day.

"The songs are traditional, but we also write our own dances and make up our own foolishness," she said.

The dancer noted that Easter on Parade has always been a unique experience for performers and attendees alike.

"It's always been just people parading," she said. "It's not a parade where, you know, the parade goes by. We are the parade."

WATCH: Highlights from 2026 Easter on Parade in Richmond

Watch as Richmonders celebrate Easter on Parade

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