2-vehicle crash in Richmond leaves driver trapped, sources say

RICHMOND, Va. — A driver was taken to the hospital after becoming heavily trapped in their vehicle in a two-car crash in Richmond on Friday night, according to Virginia Statewide Incidents.

The crash happened around 8:35 p.m. in the 5700 block of Hull Street Road.

Sources told Virginia Statewide Incidents that first responders said the driver was alert and breathing when they arrived. Crews spent about 20 minutes freeing the driver before taking them to the hospital.

The driver's condition is unknown at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.