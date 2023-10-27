Watch Now
Neighbors heard yelling before shooting at Richmond apartments sent men to hospitals

Posted at 10:44 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 23:10:37-04

RICHMOND, Va. – Neighbors reported hearing yelling moments before gunfire erupted at a Southside apartment complex Thursday evening, sending two men to area hospitals, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 5 p.m. at the Belt Atlantic Apartments Building 4016 off Midlothian Turnpike, Burkett's sources said.

When police arrived on the scene, they found one victim. He was taken by ambulance to VCU Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, sources said.

The other man, who also had injures that were not life-threatening, drove himself to Chippenham Hospital, according to sources.

Both men are expected to recover from their injuries, according to police.

Detectives believe the two got into an argument before they shot each other, according to sources.

Burkett said a number of people were outside when the violence happened. In fact, some neighbors told Burkett they hearing yelling before the shots were fired.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

