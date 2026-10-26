Dominion projects electric bills could rise more than 57% over next 20 years

RICHMOND, Va. — Dominion Energy projects the typical residential electric bill could increase by more than 57% over the next 20 years under its preferred energy plan, while a separate calculation required by state regulators projects an increase of more than 150%.

The estimates are included in Dominion Energy’s Integrated Resource Plan Update, which outlines how the utility expects to meet Virginia’s growing electricity demand over the next two decades.

According to the plan, a monthly residential bill for a customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity is about $180 today.

Under Dominion’s projections, that bill could increase to about $258 per month in 2036 and nearly $285 by 2046.

That would amount to an increase of more than $100 per month compared with today, or roughly 57% over the next 20 years.

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However, a different calculation required by the State Corporation Commission produces a significantly higher projection.

Using that methodology, Dominion says the same monthly residential bill is projected to exceed $458 by 2046, an increase of more than 150% from today.

Dominion disputes that higher estimate, arguing in its report that the methodology does not adequately account for the additional electricity the company expects to sell as demand grows.

The company said it “believes that this methodology results in overstated bill projections because it does not reflect anticipated growth in sales over the period on which each portfolio is based.”

The latest projections are also higher than the estimates Dominion provided a year ago.

In its 2025 Integrated Resource Plan update, Dominion’s preferred plan projected a monthly residential bill of about $255 in 2035 and $267 by 2045. In the latest plan, the company's projection rises to about $258 in 2036 and nearly $285 by 2046.

The figures are projections, not approved rate increases. Dominion’s Integrated Resource Plan is intended to lay out how the company expects to meet future electricity demand, and the utility notes that future rates remain subject to regulatory approval.

Dominion’s next full Integrated Resource Plan update is expected in October 2027.

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