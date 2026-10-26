Did dead felons get their voting rights restored? Virginia governor explains

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger says her administration is looking into reports that some deceased felons had their voting rights restored.

Until recently, felons in Virginia had to petition the governor to get their right to vote back after serving their time, but a recent federal court ruling changed the requirement for most.

Posts on social media in the past month have shown people receiving letters indicating a person's rights were restored — but loved ones said that person is dead.

Spanberger says it appears this has happened, but she has not said how many times.

"Notably, someone who has had their rights restored is not someone who is registered to vote, and then even going further, it is a felony in all cases for someone to cast a ballot for someone who has passed away," Spanberger said.

According to one Republican state delegate, one such person had been dead for more than two decades.

Spanberger says the issue may be tied to different government databases that track eligibility and don't always show when someone has died.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.