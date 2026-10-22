Limited-edition WTVR tower tee helps put books in Richmond kids' hands

RICHMOND, Va. — Wear a symbol of Richmond's past while supporting the city's future.

The WTVR tower is an iconic and historic Richmond landmark. Now you can show off your community spirit and help more Richmond children gain access to books by purchasing a WTVR Tower tee.

In partnership with Odd Bird and Ink Bug, two Richmond-based small business, the limited edition WTVR tower tee features the station's original Conestoga wagon logo on the front which symbolized WTVR's adventure into a new world as the South's first television station.

The back of the shirt highlights WTVR tower, which looms large as a beacon over the City of Richmond.

"The tower for me, my mom used to live over there and it was so cool to have a guiding light wherever you were to be like, that's the way home," Odd Bird owner Taylor Logue said. "We have our own Eiffel Tower and I love that."

WTVR Taylor Logue at Odd Bird

Logue said shirts like these present opportunities to make a statement.

"I love how succinctly they can convey personality," he said. "This project was a fun chance to use that billboard space to highlight a point of Richmond pride and history. So, this idea was right up our alley from the start. Getting to explore WTVR’s extensive archive for source material plus opportunities to bring in our go-to local collaborators made for a dream project."

Standing 1,049 feet above sea level it was the highest self-supporting structure of its kind in America when it was built in 1952-53.

A portion of the proceeds from every tee goes to If You Give a Child a Book…, the WTVR and Scripps Howard Fund campaign that puts books in the hands of kids in Richmond.

Only 100 WTVR Tower tees were made in the initial run, so click here to order your shirt today.

WTVR

The shirts are printed on the American Apparel 1301 Unisex Heavyweight Cotton Tee in Cream. 6 oz./yd², 100% US cotton, 18 singles, relaxed fit with a wide rib collar, taped neck and shoulders, and a tear-away label.