Advocates sound alarm after 3 deadly domestic violence incidents in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Three deadly domestic violence incidents across Virginia within days of each other have advocates sounding the alarm about a growing crisis.

Former Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax killed his wife, Dr. Cerina Fairfax, before taking his own life inside their home. In Chesterfield, police said a man shot and killed 28-year-old Barbie Perez, the mother of his child, following an argument. And on Tuesday in Richmond, police said a man shot a mother and her two children, including his own daughter.

"We have got to start dealing with the epidemic of domestic violence in our community," said Rupa Murthy, CEO of the YWCA of Richmond.

Murthy said these tragedies reflect a deeper issue that can often turn deadly.

"Year over year, there's been a 25% uptick in domestic violence survivors reaching out for support. We are seeing more domestic violence in our region than ever before," Murthy said.

The danger increases when a gun is involved. The Virginia Department of Health reports that one-third of homicides in Virginia annually are a result of domestic violence.

Advocates said domestic violence is about power and control, not just physical abuse. This can include isolation, financial control, and threats. Murthy said her team works to step in before violence happens, noting that this kind of violence occurs every day.

"Creating a safety plan to lead is the best way to be able to stay safe and leave domestic violence situation," Murthy said. "I would like survivors to know that they're not alone, that they can seek help, and they can seek help time and time again, it is okay."

YWCA leaders urge anyone experiencing abuse to reach out. Help is available 24/7 through their hotline at 804-612-6126.

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