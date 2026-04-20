Court documents reveal new details surrounding shooting death of Chesterfield County mother

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Court documents reveal new details surrounding the shooting death of a Chesterfield County mother last week.

Barbie Perez, 28, was shot multiple times on Monday, April 13 and died from her injuries in an area hospital.

Court paperwork states that her mother and mother's boyfriend were present during the shooting, her mother telling police that Perez had been staying at her home prior to the shooting.

Perez's mother said Javonte Blackston, who is the father of Perez's child, came to her home when they began arguing. Perez's mother's boyfriend added that Perez was holding her child at the time.

Blackston reportedly pushed Perez and then the argument moved outside, where he pushed Perez to the ground, took her phone and went to his car.

Perez's mother told police that Perez followed Blackston to his car and leaned into the vehicle from the passenger side.

Blackston then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Perez in the leg and chest. Perez's mother said she saw him press the gun against her back and fire more rounds, before putting the car in reverse and leaving the neighborhood.

Blackston is charged with second-degree murder in connection to Perez's death.

Perez leaves behind a 3-month-old daughter. A GoFundMe has been created to help with funeral expenses.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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