Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Woman shot and killed in Chesterfield neighborhood; police searching for suspect

Shady Creek Road Shooting
WTVR
Shady Creek Road Shooting
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 13, 2026
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A woman was shot and killed in a Chesterfield neighborhood Monday evening, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Shady Creek Road around 6 p.m.

Police found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was prounounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for the suspect, who they say is known to the victim, as of 8 p.m.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Weather-Authority-all-mets-480x360.jpg

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone