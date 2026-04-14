Woman shot and killed in Chesterfield neighborhood; police searching for suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A woman was shot and killed in a Chesterfield neighborhood Monday evening, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Shady Creek Road around 6 p.m.

Police found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was prounounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for the suspect, who they say is known to the victim, as of 8 p.m.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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