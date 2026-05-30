Sunshine, temperatures below normal for May's final weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some clouds around this morning, but skies will turn mostly sunny for the balance of the day. A cold front will pass, just reinforcing the comfortable levels of humidity for the weekend.

Highs today will be 75-80 for much of the area, but some mid 80s are possible to the far southwest.

Tonight will be clear and quite cool. Lows in the metro will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, but some mid 40s are possible north and west.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Highs will be in the lower 80s on Monday. There will be more clouds around, and an isolated shower or two may occur, mostly south and southeast of Richmond.

Tuesday will have variable cloudiness and the chance of a few spotty showers, but many areas will stay dry.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, but will warm into the lower 80s on Thursday, and could touch 90° on Friday.

As of right now, next Saturday is looking dry with highs around 90°. There will be the chance of scattered showers next Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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