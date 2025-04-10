Diamond District groundbreaking marks 'new chapter for Richmond,' mayor says

RICHMOND, Va. — City officials and community leaders broke ground Thursday on the long-awaited Diamond District development, marking a major milestone for a project that promises to transform Richmond's sports scene.

The centerpiece of the 67-acre development will be CarMax Park, a new stadium for the Richmond Flying Squirrels, expected to open for the 2026 season.

"I've lived in this town for a long time. I've driven by here. I've been through here countless times over the last 20 years," Mayor Danny Avula said. "And so to now see what is emerging in this new chapter of Richmond's life, as a Richmonder, I just could not be more proud."

The Diamond District is designed as a comprehensive mixed-use development that will include:



New streets and streetscapes connecting to CarMax Park

A public park

A 180-room hotel

20,000 square feet of retail space with restaurants

Multiple office buildings

A 280-unit apartment building

More than 160 units of affordable housing

Former Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney emphasized the project's significance for the city's future.

"Pretty damn cool to see an idea that's been worked on for many, many years come to life right before our eyes," Stoney said. "And so this is a day, a momentous day that every Richmonder, whether you live in a city or live in this great region, should all be proud of. Let's get it done."

The ambitious project involves more than 60 organizations working together and is expected to take five years to complete. City officials anticipate the development will bring thousands of jobs and millions in revenue to Richmond while creating a vibrant new neighborhood destination.

If construction proceeds as planned, Flying Squirrels fans will be cheering from their new seats next season in what promises to be a transformative addition to Richmond's landscape.

