He vanished in October. His 5-year-old daughter can't stop asking where her dad is.

RICHMOND, Va. -- With just the clothes on his back and a pair of sliders on his feet, Devin Atkinson disappeared from his South Richmond apartment home in early October.

With Christmas closing in, his five-year-old daughter is hoping for a gift of reunification.

"He never came back," Jessica Bankurt, the mother of Devin Atkinson's daughter, said.

Bankurt said that Atkinson would never voluntarily leave his baby girl.

"It's been hard. She asks me all the time, mommy, when is daddy coming back? And we don't use the word missing because it'll upset her, but it's at the point where she needs her dad," Bankurt said.

Bankurt last saw Atkinson on October 2 when he took off in his truck. Richmond detectives are calling his missing person's case "suspicious".

"Every day, I go out and look. I've been looking for the truck too. But I haven't found him," Bankurt said.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that prior to vanishing, Atkinson had a disagreement with another family member that was weighing heavy on his heart. Police said they are unsure if this disagreement factored into his disappearance.

However, police do know that the 31-year-old father suffers from a medical condition and there is concern for his safety.

"If he can't go anywhere else, he knows to come to my door. I'm always there, even if we are having bad times, he comes back for his kid," Bankurt said.

Atkinson doesn't have a phone and left all of his clothes and shoes behind. With Christmas being another holiday that he has missed, Bankurt said her concerns are heightened.

Anyone with information about Atkinson's whereabouts is asked to call Richmond Police.