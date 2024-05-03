Crime Insider sources: 4 people shot in Henrico County

RICHMOND, Va. -- Henrico Police are now investigating a shooting that Crime Insider sources say injured four people Thursday night.

Henrico Police have confirmed to CBS 6 that multiple people were shot in the 3800 block of Delmont Street at around 11:20 p.m. but did not say how many were shot or how severe their injuries are.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6's Jon Burkett that four people were shot and two have life-threatening injuries.

CBS 6 has reached out to Henrico Police and will update as we learn more.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

