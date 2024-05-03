Henrico shooting that killed man, injured 3 others happened during cookout, Crime Insider sources say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Bullet holes and evidence markers are what's left of Thursday night's quadruple shooting outside an eastern Henrico apartment complex.

Police said the shooting, which happened in the 3800 block of Delmont Street shortly before 11:30 p.m., killed 37-year-old Anthony Eberhardt and left three men injured

WTVR

The gunfire happened during a cookout, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Residents at the apartment complex said the level of violence has left them concerned as this is at least the third shooting along a two-block stretch of Delmont since April 19.

"You hear shooting all the time," said a man named Otis, who asked WTVR CBS 6 to only use his first name.

WTVR

Otis, who lives at home near one of the earlier shootings, said the violence has gotten to the point the person whose house he stays at is looking to move.

In fact, Otis said he only goes outside during the day.

"Makes me not leave it at nighttime," he said. "So whatever I do, I do it in daytime because at nighttime definitely you hear the shooting."

WTVR Rev. Roscoe D. Cooper III

Henrico County Supervisor Rev. Roscoe D. Cooper III, who represents the Fairfield District, said the violence made him "saddened and then angry."

"Gun violence is a crisis. It's a public health crisis," Cooper said. "We're committed to increasing patrol, our community resource officers and the community and anything we can to ensure the community that we're here for them."

Cooper plans to host a community walk, prayer vigil and listening session in the neighborhood on Tuesday as part of a joint effort to address the uptick in violence.

"Gun trauma, trauma related to gun violence doesn't just impact the community that it happened in," Cooper said. "But it impacts us as the larger community."

WTVR

Otis said to those pulling the trigger in these and other cases, whatever their reasons, aren't doing what God set them here for. And for the sake of the rest of the people in the neighborhood, he recalled this advice his father gave him.

"If anything goes around do try keep yourself best way from it," he warned. "Because he said no matter who they shooting at, that bullet go no name, that bullet could hit anybody."

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.