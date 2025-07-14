Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Henrico firefighters cool 1800 piglets after truck breaks down on I-295: 'Not your everyday rescue call'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Fire came to the rescue after a truck full of piglets broke down on I-295 on Monday afternoon, according to the department.

Officials said a truck carrying over 1800 piglets en route to Iowa broke down on the interstate at Woodman Road. Henrico Fire was called to come cool the piglets, who were becoming overheated and stressed.

The truck, which came from Waverly, is being towed back to the shipper.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

