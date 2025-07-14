Toddler dies after being pulled out of Henrico pool, per HCPD

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A toddler died after she was pulled from a pool in Henrico on Saturday night, according to Henrico Police.

According to officials, police responded to the 4700 block of Suecla Court for a reported medical emergency around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, where they found a toddler girl who was unresponsive after being pulled out of a pool.

Fire department medics provided life-saving measures and took the child to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

