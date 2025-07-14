Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Toddler dies after being pulled out of Henrico pool, per HCPD

Henrico Police.png
WTVR
Henrico Police.png
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A toddler died after she was pulled from a pool in Henrico on Saturday night, according to Henrico Police.

According to officials, police responded to the 4700 block of Suecla Court for a reported medical emergency around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, where they found a toddler girl who was unresponsive after being pulled out of a pool.

Fire department medics provided life-saving measures and took the child to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone