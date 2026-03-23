Cyclist found on road near Chesterfield neighborhood has died

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway to determine what happened to a cyclist who died early Monday morning in Chesterfield County.

Police were called to the intersection of Newbys Bridge Road and Newbys Mill Drive, near the Newbys Mill community, at approximately 5:21 a.m. Monday to investigate a crash.

"Upon arrival, officers determined that an adult male with a bicycle had been spotted down in the roadway. As a passerby went to check on the male who was down in the road with the bicycle, two vehicles traveling southbound on Newbys Bridge Road struck the man with the bicycle," a Chesterfield police spokesperson said. "The passerby was not struck but was a witness to the crash. The involved motorists remained on scene and were cooperative."

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital and his name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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