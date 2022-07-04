Police: Man found dead after shooting on West Main Street in Richmond

Watch Now
Posted at 6:53 AM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 07:56:18-04

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was found dead after a shooting in the 1300 block of West Main Street Sunday night.

Richmond Police said they responded to a report of random gunfire around 10:30 p.m. They located the victim with gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this death investigation can contact Major Crimes Detective A. Coates with Richmond Police at (804)-646-0729 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

