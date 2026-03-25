Second multi-million dollar civil trial against former hospital medical director delayed

RICHMOND, Va. — The second multi-million dollar civil trial against Cumberland Hospital and its former medical director has been delayed until August 17.

The trial was originally set to begin next month but will now last three weeks starting in August. The cases were stayed by the appellate court for two months in December, which caused the delays.

The plaintiffs are three former patients who accuse Dr. Daniel Davidow of inappropriately touching them during exams at the New Kent facility. Davidow no longer holds a medical license and was acquitted of all criminal charges.

This trial is part of a $930 million lawsuit filed by more than 40 former patients alleging physical and sexual abuse.

In September 2024, a jury awarded three former patients $360 million for similar claims.

Local News Judge upholds multi-million dollar verdict in Cumberland Hospital case Laura French

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