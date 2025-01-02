Police ID man killed in Richmond triple shooting on Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have released the name of the man killed in a triple shooting at an apartment complex on Richmond's Southside on Christmas.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Clarkson Road for the report of random gunfire just before 9:30 p.m., according to Chelsea Taylor with Richmond Police. That is at the Southwood Apartments.

Officers arrived and found 22-year-old Dashawn Khan, of Richmond, and unresponsive in the stairwell of an apartment building, police said.

"He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene."

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that Khan, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was shot in the chest.

"The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death," police said.

Officers found another man at the scene, and a third man was driven to an area hospital, according to officials.

Police said said both victims' injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No additional details were available at last check about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information about the crime was urged to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok