RICHMOND, Va. — Daisy Palooza is coming to Richmond. What's it all about? So glad you asked.

Daisy's at Tredegar is a relatively new Richmond restaurant that opened near Richmond's also relatively new Allianz Amphitheater.

Richmond native and chef Matt Kirwan leads Daisy's kitchen which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

WTVR

On Saturday, April 25, the restaurant is hosting Daisy Palooza.

The family and dog-friendly event will feature live music, local vendors, and of course food!

Ten percent of Daisy’s sales during Daisy Palooza will be donated to Richmond SPCA.

Daisy Palooza is scheduled from run from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Kirwan appeared "Eat It Virginia" podcast in 2025. You can find the podcast on YouTube, Spotify and WTVR.com.

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