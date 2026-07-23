Recreational Water Advisory lifted for Hopewell's Bailey Bay after burst sewer pipe repaired

HOPEWELL, Va. — A Recreational Water Advisory warning residents to avoid swimming and other full-body water activities in Bailey Bay in Hopewell has been lifted, the Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday.

A burst sewer pipe was discovered and prompted the advisory, which was issued "out of an abundance of caution" a week prior to being lifted.

VDH

The sewage main break was discovered in a tributary of Bailey Bay the morning of Tuesday, July 14, and remained active as of Thursday, July 16. The advisory area extended from City Point in Hopewell to Jordan Point in Prince George.

VDH says the overflow was stopped and repairs were successfully completed on Tuesday, July 22. An estimated 1.5 million gallons of sewage was released to the ground surface.

"VDH has observed no evidence of impacts to drinking water at this time. Additionally, wastewater service remained uninterrupted for City of Hopewell utility customers throughout the repair process," a news release says.

To stay safe while recreating in natural waters the public should:



Never swallow untreated water and don’t swim if your skin has cuts or open wounds.

Wash hands frequently, including after swimming and before preparing and eating food.

Shower or bathe after swimming to wash off possible germs and contaminants.

Avoid swimming if you are vomiting or have diarrhea.

Avoid swimming in natural waterways for three days following rain events. Heavy rain carries germs from overflowing sewage, polluted storm water, and runoff from land into waterways

Avoid any area of the waterbody where there is water with a foul or chemical odor, dead or dying fish, or discolored water.

Check with your healthcare provider before swimming in oceans, lakes, rivers, and other natural bodies of water if your body’s ability to fight germs is already affected by other health problems or medicines.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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